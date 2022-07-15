A Lewiston man died Friday morning when he crashed into a Falmouth overpass abutment.

Brandon Bates, 30, was driving his 2019 black Toyota Highlander north on the Maine Turnpike, near mile marker 56, about 5:06 a.m. when he likely fell asleep at the wheel, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Bates left the road and traveled 200 feet on the shoulder behind the guardrail and crashed into the Hurricane Road overpass abutment, Moss said Friday.

He was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.