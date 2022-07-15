A major project promising much-needed housing in the Kittery area has been blocked.

This comes despite the ongoing housing crisis.

The Town Council voted unanimously to kill Dennett Landing’s proposed 900-unit residential and commercial development project. In addition to that, the council imposed a six-month moratorium on any new development on the 82 acres just west of Interstate 95.

The development could have added more than 2,000 new residents to Kittery, a town with only about 10,000 people.

A group of petitioners said the 900-unit housing project was just “too much, too fast.”

Developers told the council they wanted time to better educate Kittery residents about the project, including the fact that it would be built over 12 to 15 years, but failed to persuade councilors to back it.