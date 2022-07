Thousands descended upon Bangor on Saturday to see beloved jam bad Phish return to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront. It was the band’s fifth appearance in the Queen City since 1993 and its 47th show in Maine since 1989.

Phish means a lot to many Mainers, who have watched the band grow from humble beginnings as a ragtag New England jam band to its status today as one of the greatest live rock acts of all time.

Here are some shots from Saturday night’s concert.

Phish bass guitarist Mike Gordon plays at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday, July 16, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Simon French / Waterfront Concerts

Phish lead guitarist Trey Anastasio plays at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday, July 16, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Simon French / Waterfront Concerts

Thousands gathered at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday, July 16, 2022, to watch beloved jam band Phish. Credit: Courtesy of Simon French / Waterfront Concerts

Phish keyboard instrumentalist Page McConnell plays at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday, July 16, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Simon French / Waterfront Concerts

