A 19-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the Saturday death of a Skowhegan woman at her home, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a Canaan Road home early Saturday after receiving a 911 call from a man at the property who reported an assault. When they arrived, police found 20-year-old Alice Abbott, who lived at the house with her parents, dead.

The man who called 911, a friend of Abbott’s from Madison who was staying at the house overnight, had a head injury, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Jason Servil was arrested later Saturday, at about 3:20 p.m., according to Moss. Police described him as an acquaintance of Abbott’s but did not release further details about the circumstances surrounding Abbott’s death.

Servil was taken to the Somerset County Jail. The chief medical examiner’s office in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Sunday and ruled Abbott’s death a homicide.

The man who called 911 was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was treated and released.