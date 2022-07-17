A 32-year-old Cumberland County motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning when he collided with a sport utility vehicle in Cornish near the intersection of routes 5 and 25.

John Washington of Baldwin was riding a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle on Route 25, which is also Maple Street, when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sheila Beal, 70, of Newfield, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Washington, who was wearing a helmet and was alone on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to King.

Beal and her passenger were not injured, he said.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m.

The intersection remained closed for about four hours as police investigated the crash, King said.