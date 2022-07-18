Multiple people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield on Sunday morning.

Jared Peaslee, 36 of Waterville had been attempting to turn onto Wood Street when his 2003 Subaru Forester was struck from behind by a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by 74-year-old Linda Anson at around 11:09 a.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Peaslee’s vehicle then veered into the path of a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Kristen Simon, 38 of Oceanside, New York, officials said. Simon’s 2015 Forester came to rest on its side in a ditch.

Peaslee’s passenger was badly injured, and was transported to a local hospital. At least four people were hurt in the crash, and one person was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center, where they were said to be in critical condition.

The identities of those injured in the crash were not immediately available on Monday morning.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, although no charges have been filed, according to Fairfield police.