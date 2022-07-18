A 10-year-old boy was injured on an amusement park ride in Old Orchard Beach Saturday night.

The boy, who has not been identified, was on the SuperStar ride at Palace Playland when he was injured following an incident, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The boy was conscious and alert following the incident and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The ride passed an inspection by the Fire Marshal’s office, which is investigating the series of events leading up to the boy’s injuries, Moss said.