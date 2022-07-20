Three people have been arrested and accused of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine out of a Hampden residence.

Dawayne Henry, 31, and Andy William Pacheco, 31, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, along with Jessica Bell, 37, of Hampden were arrested on Tuesday after a months long investigation into the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Hampden area, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A search warrant executed at a Ruth Avenue home after several months of undercover investigations turned up approximately 80 grams of crack cocaine, 200 grams of fentanyl and approximately $10,000 in cash suspected to be drug sales proceeds, according to Moss. Officers also seized a .45 caliber handgun, Moss said.

Henry has been accused of a Class B charge of trafficking in Schedule W drugs, and is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Both Pacheco and Bell have been accused of Class A aggravated charges of trafficking in Schedule W drugs, which were elevated charges due to the amount of drugs recovered at the Hampden residence. While both are being held at the Penobscot County Jail, bail has not been set pending their first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, Moss said.