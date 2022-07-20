The death of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, a Kennebec County town, is being considered suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.

The girl’s body was discovered by her mother when she returned to their home at around 6:06 p.m. on Monday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officials opened an investigation and conducted a search for a red 2010 Chevy Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate of 510-AVW that went missing from the Mount Vernon home. The vehicle was found on Tuesday morning in the town of Wayne.

The identity of the girl has not been released at this time. Her death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner following an autopsy.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle between Monday evening and Tuesday morning is urged to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

The circumstances of the girl’s death remain under investigation.