A Portland man wanted in the hit-and-run death of his partner in Acadia National Park last month has been arrested in Mexico.

Raymond Lester, 35, was arrested late Monday in Cancun, Mexico. He is wanted for one count of murder by the Maine State Police and also on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He will be returned to Maine to face prosecution.

Lester allegedly struck 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland with his 2016 black BMW X3 SUV sometime between the night of June 18 and the early morning of June 19 at the Schoodic Education and Research Center campus in Winter Harbor, according to the Maine State Police.

Mokeme’s death is only the third alleged murder in Acadia ever.

The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force worked with the Maine State Police,

U.S. Marshals Service Foreign Field Office – Mexico City, United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine, U.S. Marshals Service Northern District of Illinois, U.S. Park Service and Mexican authorities to track and apprehend Lester in Cancun. He was transported to Chicago on Wednesday and will be transferred to Maine at a later date, according to the Marshals Service.