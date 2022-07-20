A Northport man was killed Tuesday evening when his tractor rolled over in the midcoast town.

Scotty Richards, 62, was driving a Michigan 55A Loader north on Atlantic Highway about 7 p.m. when witnesses saw it roll backward down the road, leave the highway and roll over into a ditch, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Richards was ejected from the tractor, and he died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was released.