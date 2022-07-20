Passadumkeag has reopened its town office after hiring a new clerk last month following a two-month period during which the town effectively shut down when its former clerk resigned.

Christen Bouchard resigned April 7 after she said the board of selectmen refused her a two-week vacation because there would be nobody to take over in her temporary absence.

By the time she resigned, she was also the deputy treasurer and in charge of licensing pets and registering vehicles, maintaining vital records and liaising with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for the town of Passadumkeag, which is 30 miles north of Bangor.