Some opponents have said nitrogen discharge from the fish farm could affect the water quality of Chandler Bay, and that smaller creatures in the bay could get sucked in and killed by the plant’s filtration and sterilization system. Kingfish officials have said that water discharged into the bay will be cleaner than water that gets sucked in, and that nitrogen discharge won’t be high enough to affect oxygen levels in the bay.

At a public information meeting in January about the proposal, a majority of people present voiced support for the project.

Ohad Maiman, CEO of Kingfish, said Thursday that he is happy that the moratorium was rejected.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming local support at the town vote,” Maiman said. “When we chose the Jonesport site, we spent significant time getting to know the community and making certain we were welcome. This vote confirms that we have made the right choice.”

The town’s planning board is expected to meet on Aug. 2 to review Kingfish’s application for a building permit, according to company officials.

Opposition in Jonesport to Kingfish’s plans have been fueled in part by a former proposal from a Maine aerospace company to launch small rockets into orbit from a local island, though neither the operation of the fish farm nor the rocket launch site would have had any impact on each other. Some local lobstermen raised concerns that each project would have a negative impact on lobster in the bay — something that both the aquaculture firm and the aerospace company denied.

Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace, frustrated by the opposition’s claims, later dropped its plans for Jonesport but has since announced plans to base its launch operations in Steuben, after town officials and residents there expressed support for the firm’s plans.