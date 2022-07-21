A woman was pulled from her burning car by a Cushing resident after leaving the road on Thursday morning.

Natalie Stewart, 19, of Warren had been driving on the Spear Mill Road in Cushing before she attempted to take a left hand turn and her vehicle left the road at around 1:30 a.m., the Courier-Gazette reported.

Stewart’s vehicle reportedly crossed a driveway, struck a large tree and flipped end over end before coming to a rest and catching fire.

Stewart was pulled from the vehicle after a local resident heard the crash and came to investigate. The 19-year-old was pulled out of the vehicle before it could become fully engulfed in flames, according to the Courier-Gazette.

The fire spread from the car into the surrounding woods, requiring a fire crew to extinguish it.

Stewart received serious injuries in the crash and was reportedly transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, but officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office believe that speed and driver inattention contributed to the crash.