A woman was pulled from her burning car by a Cushing resident after leaving the road on Thursday morning.

Natalie Stewart, 19, of Warren had been driving on the Spear Mill Road in Cushing before she attempted to take a left hand turn and her vehicle left the road at around 1:30 a.m., the Courier-Gazette reported.

Stewart’s vehicle reportedly crossed a driveway, struck a large tree and flipped end over end before coming to a rest and catching fire.

Stewart was pulled from the vehicle after a local resident heard the crash and came to investigate. The 19-year-old was pulled out of the vehicle before it could become fully engulfed in flames, according to the Courier-Gazette.

The fire spread from the car into the surrounding woods, requiring a fire crew to extinguish it.

Stewart received serious injuries in the crash and was reportedly transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, but officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office believe that speed and driver inattention contributed to the crash.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.