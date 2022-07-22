A Portland hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for young Maine kids this weekend.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital will be administering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months to 5 years old 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to Northern Light Health.

The clinic will be located at the hospital’s outpatient specialty and surgery center at the Fore River Parkway campus.

A second clinic will be held 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20.

That comes a little more than a month after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the greenlight for young kids to receive a jab, the last demographic to be cleared for vaccination against COVID-19.

As of this week, about half of Maine kids under age 5 who have been vaccinated against the virus live in Cumberland County, where just 12 percent of its 14,000 young kids have received a dose.