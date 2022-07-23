Democrats in Bangor chose Ambureen Rana on Saturday as their nominee for one of the Maine House seats representing the city, after incumbent Rep. Barbara Cardone, who was on the ballot to run for reelection in November, withdrew from the race.

Rana won the nomination in a Democratic caucus held at the Bangor Masonic Hall on Union Street. She’ll appear on the ballot as the Democratic candidate in November to represent the new House District 21, which includes portions of Bangor’s east and west sides.

Rana was one of three candidates local Democrats nominated for November contests over the weekend. Democrats from throughout Penobscot County chose a replacement candidate for the county treasurer post after Stephen Stanley withdrew from the race late last month. And Democrats from Senate District 2, which includes portions of Penobscot and Aroostook counties, also chose a nominee.

Rana, Gayle Middleton, Becca Schwartz Mette and David Des Isles were all considered to run for House District 21.

Cardone, who was finishing her third term in the Legislature, announced earlier this month that she wouldn’t seek reelection after taking a job with the Maine Judicial Branch. She won an uncontested Democratic primary in June before withdrawing. Local party committees can convene caucuses to choose replacements for candidates who withdraw in time.

Rana is currently the policy and programs coordinator at the Maine Women’s Lobby. She said Saturday that she plans to bring the power of listening to the State House if elected in November.

“I will not just be a voice for Bangor, but a microphone for the people that live here,” Rana said.

There is no Republican running for the seat. Rana will face independent Marianna Reeves, a real estate broker, on the November ballot.

Members of the Democratic Party in Bangor listen as candidates for House District 21 present their case as to why they should earn the Democratic spot on the ballot at the caucus for the position on Saturday. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Later on Saturday, the Penobscot County Democratic Committee nominated Kim Boucher for county treasurer. She’ll face Republican Glenn Mower, owner of the Bangor Letter Shop, on the November ballot.

Boucher is currently the secretary of the Bangor Democratic Committee and a graduate of the EMERGE Maine program, which recruits and trains women to run for office under the Democratic Party.

The seat is currently held by Republican John Hiatt, who refused to resign after facing child pornography, harassment, stalking and theft charges, among others. Hiatt was indicted on the charges last August. He decided not to seek reelection earlier this year.

On Friday night, Democrats chose Danielle Fienberg of Presque Isle as their nominee for the Senate District 2 seat, which covers northern Penobscot County and much of Aroostook County. She’ll face Republican Sen. Trey Stewart in November.

Democrat Laura Farnsworth had withdrawn from the Senate District 2 race following the June primary.