The 9-year-old girl who was killed Thursday by a tree felled during a thunderstorm has been identified.

Hallie Oldham of Poland was waiting in a car with her younger sister and mother Jennifer as the family prepared to leave Sebago Lake Family Campground on Richville Road in Standish, according to Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Her father, Jarod, had not yet gotten in the car about 4:15 p.m., when strong winds uprooted two pine trees. One tree struck the awning of their camper, and the second fell on the vehicle where Hallie, her sister and mother were waiting, according to Foss.

Rescuers were delayed in reaching the scene, because heavy rain and wind had blocked the roads with debris and brought down trees, some 24 to 30 inches in diameter, Foss said late Thursday night.

Rescuers, her family and campers used chainsaws, tractors and the Jaws of Life to clear away trees and free her from the car, Foss said. But the child died at the scene.

Her sister and mother survived.

“Given the extent of destruction surrounding the Oldham’s vehicles and their campsite, this horrific tragedy also proved to be a miracle that the rest of the family survived this incident,” Foss said Saturday morning.

The area around the campsite was heavily damaged, including the family’s camper and two cars.

Thursday afternoon’s severe weather left more than 15,000 without power, the bulk in Central Maine Power’s service area.