A Saco woman is missing.

Anne Swett, 66, was last seen Friday morning at her Ocean Park Road home in Saco, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Swett was supposed to meet a friend in Massachusetts but never arrived, Moss said late Friday night.

Swett, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord with Maine plates reading 473ASD.

Swett was described as Asian, about 5-foot-5 and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Swett’s whereabouts can call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.