TURNER, Maine— A pedestrian died from her injuries after being hit by a car while walking along County Road near Fortin Drive in Turner on Saturday.

Turner Fire-Rescue, along with medical crews, responded to the scene where they found 46-year-old Tina White of Turner on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

White — who lived near the crash scene — was walking in the dirt shoulder facing traffic when she was struck from behind and died at the scene, officials said.

A short time after deputies arrived on the scene, dispatchers received a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel at a business on Auburn Road in Turner.

Deputies found 36-year-old Amber Smith of Sabattus in a car that had damages consistent with the crash, officials said.

Smith was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence of drugs causing death and causing death while license is revoked as well as a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Kennebec County Court, officials said.

Smith is now in the Androscoggin County Jail.