A downtown eatery in Old Town has closed and vacated its storefront along Main Street.

The restaurant, Outta The Ordinary, known for its specialty pizzas and burgers, announced July 6 that it would be closed “until further notice.” Just weeks later, in a Sunday post on Facebook, the business said it would not reopen.

That same day, Pastries de’Amor, which recently opened in Old Town, announced it had moved its operations to Outta The Ordinary’s downtown Old Town storefront.

Old Town residents Kyle and Stephanie Lemieux and Ida McChesney opened Outta the Ordinary in late 2018. It has been located at 296 Main St. ever since and has been a fixture of quick, local food in the area. It was also part of a resurgence in downtown commercial activity that Old Town has been working to maintain and grow in recent years.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant struggled with staffing and faced temporary closures, according to multiple posts on the restaurant’s social media profiles. The business received an $85,451 loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program to retain 22 jobs in February 2021, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

In the restaurant’s brief post on social media on Sunday, owners Kyle and Stephanie Lemieux did not give a reason for the closing.

Kyle Lemieux declined to comment on the restaurant’s closure in an email on Monday morning.