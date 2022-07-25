A teenager was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when she fell 40 feet down Angel Falls in Township D and landed in the water.

The 17-year-old girl had climbed up the side falls when a large rock came loose and she rolled down the rocks, Game Warden Maddie Killian told the Lewiston Sun Journal on Monday.

The teen suffered from serious facial injuries, head trauma and bruises to the rest of her body, Killian told the paper.

The teen was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland — after rescue teams hiked in almost a half mile to reach the teen and bring her down to the base of the falls — and was released on Sunday, she said.