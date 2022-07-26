The New Hampshire killed in a Saturday morning crash in Berwick has been identified.

Ashanti Cox, 29, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was driving a 2020 Kia Telluride on Route 9, also known as School Street, when she left the road near the intersection with Old Sanford Road and crashed into two trees, according to the Berwick Police Department.

Cox was ejected in the crash, and died at the scene, Berwick police said Monday afternoon.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.