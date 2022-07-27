The Roxbury man who drowned in an Oxford County pond has been identified.

Thomas Averill, 55, was fishing on Ellis Pond in Roxbury by himself in a 14-foot aluminum boat about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Witnesses saw the boat drifting across the pond with no one aboard and heard Averill’s calls for help, Latti said Wednesday.

They called 911, and others took boats out onto the pond but were only able to find a hat floating in the water.

Rescuers searched throughout the night for Averill. His body was spotted by a Maine Warden Service pilot about 8:10 a.m., and divers went to the location where they recovered Averill’s body in about 10 feet of water 200 feet from shore, Latt said.

Averill was not wearing a life jacket, according to Latti.

“It appears that Averill was out fishing, and fell out of his boat while not wearing a life jacket when the boat was still in gear and moving forward,” Game Warden Sergeant Kyle Hladik said. “Tragically, this is another incident where wearing your life jacket could have saved a life.”

His body was transported to Meader and Son Funeral Home in Rumford.