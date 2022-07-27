ELLSWORTH, Maine — John Linnehan, a local resident and candidate for the state Legislature, is selling his house on Shore Road.

The property is listed for $2,495,000.

The listing for the property on The Knowles Company website says the house has 12,500 square feet of living space, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Built in 1970, the property has 610 feet of shore frontage on Leonard Lake as well as an attached horse barn with an indoor arena and eight heated stalls.

“Spacious and comfortable with beautiful grounds and views/frontage on Leonard Lake,” the listing reads. “This location has a feel of country living yet is just one mile from downtown Ellsworth.”

Linnehan and his wife, Heather Linnehan, are listed in the city’s tax assessing records as owners of the 1.8-acre property. Heather Linnehan is also listed as the owner of an abutting, undeveloped 32-acre wooded parcel behind the home. The total assessed value of the two properties is nearly $600,000.

John Linnehan said Tuesday that if the house sells, the couple still plans to stay local.

“We’ll just rent while we review what options we have for building in our area,” Linnehan said

The couple is in their mid-70s, have been married for more than 50 years and have lived in the house since it was built, he said.

“It’s simply time for us to downsize,” he said.

Last year, Linnehan unsuccessfully asked the city council to be allowed to shoot guns in his backyard, which the city does not allow in his neighborhood. Linnehan did not comment on whether the council’s denial factored into their decision to list their house for sale.

Linnehan, a lifelong resident of Ellsworth, is running for the Legislature for the third time. He ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2004 and 2020. He is the current Republican candidate for re-apportioned House District 13, which comprises Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletcher’s Landing.

Ellsworth most recently has been represented in the Maine House of Representatives by Nicole Grohoski, a Democrat who was elected to the Maine Senate in June to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Louis Luchini. Luchini, an Ellsworth resident, resigned in January to take a job with the federal Small Business Administration.

Running against Linnehan for the District 13 seat is J. Mark Worth, an Ellsworth Democrat and retired Unitarian Universalist minister who served as minister at the denomination’s Ellsworth church from 1991 through 2006.

Worth registered with the state as a candidate for the seat on Monday after Barbara Reeve, a former city councilor who ran unopposed in last month’s Democratic primary, withdrew from the race.