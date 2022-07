The first of four crosswalk murals have been created by Friends of Woodfords Corner in Portland.

You can find it at the intersection of Revere Street and Deering Avenue.

The group said it is working to slow traffic in the area and highlight its flourishing community.

The designer of the mural said she was inspired by sidewalk chalk, which is loved by both children and renowned artists.

The other three murals are expected to be completed by Monday.