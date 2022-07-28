An electrical fire broke out in the basement of a Bangor apartment building early Thursday morning, damaging four units and displacing the residents of one of them and claiming the life of a tenant’s cat.

The Bangor Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 158 Bolling Drive in Bangor at around 6:50 a.m., according to Kurtis Marsh, who manages the building.

Volunteers from the Red Cross were also there assisting residents Thursday morning, and the city of Bangor sent an electrical inspector, Marsh said.

The fire started in the basement and scorched one unit, which will require extensive renovation, he said.

The three other units suffered lesser damage, and Marsh said he believed those residents could move back into their units as early as Thursday or Friday morning.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” Marsh said. “Bangor Fire Department has been wonderful.”