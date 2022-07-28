Five people — including two pedestrians — were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Augusta on Wednesday evening.

Aaron Smith, 23, of Clinton was driving a red 2017 Honda SUV with his passenger, 22-year-old Jeydon Smith of Clinton, east on Western Avenue, near Crossings Way, about 6 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Smith had been stopped in traffic and was beginning to move again when he was rear-ended by a red 2017 Toyota SUV driven by 54-year-old Jennifer Kean of Augusta, Lully said Thursday morning.

The Toyota then struck two pedestrians, 67-year-old Kimberley Curry of Auburn and 44-year-old Michael-James Preston of Lewiston, according to Lully.

Several people were taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Lully said the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.