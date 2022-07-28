Two children have been accused of fighting with Rockland police officers early Thursday morning.

A child called 911 about 2 a.m. claiming to be armed with several guns and wanted to have a confrontation with police. The child was reportedly waiting for officers and smashing bottles in the Rockland Police Department’s parking lot.

Other children also were there, according to police.

An “altercation ensued” between police and the child who called them. The child was reportedly yelling at officers that they wanted to fight. The child was then subdued using a stun gun.

Two children were arrested without serious injury and taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport for evaluation and possible detox.

One was charged with terrorizing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, while the other was charged with disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

No other information was immediately available.