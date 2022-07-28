A car worth $400,000 was stolen Saturday night from a valet parking lot.

The 2021 gray Ferrari CP 812GT was last seen about 11:30 p.m. in the Cliff House valet parking lot by a security officer, according to the York Police Department.

Officers found the Ferrari off the road at the intersection of Route 1 and Mountain Road about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. It was impounded for evidence processing and the owner was notified.

Anyone who has information about the theft can call Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan at the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.