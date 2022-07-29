To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

Recreational boaters found a body Thursday afternoon on the shore of the Penobscot River in Prospect, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials recovered the body and brought it to the Maine medical examiner’s office for identification, Lt. Matt Curtis said Friday. The matter is under investigation, he said, adding that the sheriff’s office is working with other agencies to learn about missing people in the area.

Earlier this month, a person was believed to have jumped off the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Prospect. A car was reported abandoned on the bridge in the early morning hours of July 11, and investigating officials determined that a man from Stockton Springs may have died by suicide, according to the Republican Journal. Despite a search of the area by the Maine Marine Patrol and others, his body has not been found.

“We also historically have had people who started out further up the river and ended up down here,” Curtis said, adding that he wasn’t sure how long it would be before the sheriff’s office received an identification for the person found this week.