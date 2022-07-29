DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Giving birth just nine days ago didn’t stop Shania Wooding from opening a new business in downtown Dover-Foxcroft.

The Children’s Closet, which opened on July 24 at 122 East Main St., sells gently used children’s clothing, shoes and toys and baby gear such as strollers and high chairs, among other items. Wooding, who co-owns the business with her husband, Jacob Wooding, also hopes to offer a rack of maternity clothing in the coming weeks.

The Dexter couple and first-time business owners recognized a need for such a store because Dover-Foxcroft and surrounding towns are located in Piscataquis, the poorest and one of the most rural counties in Maine. The new shop shows families they don’t need to spend large amounts of money to find quality items, and it makes another shopping option available without having to travel to Bangor.

This is the kind of store that new and young parents need, Shania Wooding said.

Jacob and Shania Wooding, owners of The Children’s Place. Credit: Courtesy of Shania Wooding

The business joins others that recently opened, including Tap 62: The Lounge in town and Black Stream Disc Golf in Sangerville.

Wooding began shopping at children’s goods resale and consignment businesses when she became a mother, and it got her thinking about opening her own place someday.

“I couldn’t necessarily afford everything that I wanted to get for him [her son],” she said. “I’ve always shopped at resale stores and realized I didn’t need to buy things at full price.”

The Woodings have four children — two boys and two girls, including their newborn son, Job. They’re running the business on their own for the time being. If the store sees success, they would consider growing their team, Shania Wooding said.

Most of the items in the store are donations that the Woodings have collected and will continue to take during business hours. Those dropping off items can take cash or get store credit. Shania Wooding also visited yard sales to find quality things, she said.

Children’s items range from the newborn stage to age 12, though customers will sometimes be able to find clothing for older kids.

Shania Wooding hopes to earn Child Passenger Safety certification so the business can sell car seats that are safe for families to use, she said.

The Children’s Closet at 122 East Main St. in Dover-Foxcroft. Credit: Valerie Royzman | BDN

“It’s essentially to help the community,” she said. “We don’t want anybody to come in here and feel like they can’t afford something.”

The Children’s Closet shares some of its inventory on its Facebook page.