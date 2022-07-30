No one was seriously injured, but a truck that crashed into a utility pole in Raymond Saturday afternoon closed part of a road and interrupted power for a time, according to police.

James Carroll, 51, of Raymond, lost control of his 2017 Ford Super Duty truck, which left the road and hit a utility pole in the area of 148 Webbs Mills Road around 2:25 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Carroll’s truck was totaled and there was extensive damage to the power infrastructure in the area, Cumberland Capt. Kerry Joyce said. Raymond EMS evaluated Carroll at the crash scene.

Webbs Mills Road was shut down in that area for an extended time due to the power pole and wires being across the roadway.

The cause of the crash has not been determined but speed and alcohol appear to be factors, Joyce said.