STOCKHOLM, Maine – A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and shoot at officers and local residents.

On Sunday, July 31, around 6 p.m. the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls that multiple shots had been fired near a home on 371 Main St. The homeowners claimed that Michael Baron had pointed a gun at them, tried to steal their car and then fired rounds toward their home.

Michael Baron, 24, was arrested in Stockholm for attempted murder, among other charges, after allegedly trying to steal a car and shooting at local residents. Credit: Courtesy of Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, Baron was standing in the driveway of an apartment building across the street when officers arrived. Baron allegedly fired at officers, prompting Sergeant Nathan Chisholm to shoot back, missing Baron.

Baron then fled into the apartment building and barricaded himself on the second floor. All tenants and residents of nearby homes were evacuated and the Maine State Police tactical team was called in to assist.

Officers engaged in a standoff with Baron until approximately 9:42 p.m. when Baron surrendered peacefully.

Baron is not from Stockholm but had been staying at the apartment building for several months, said Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Baron is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated reckless conduct, burglary and theft. More charges are expected, according to Gillen.

Prior to his arrest, Baron had been wanted on charges of alleged burglary and firearms theft stemming from an incident near St. John Plantation.

Chisholm is currently on paid administrative leave while the Maine attorney general’s office investigates the shooting.