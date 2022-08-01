Popham Beach in Phippsburg reopened Monday after a great white shark sighting forced the beach to close for the second time in less than a week.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said a great white shark was spotted at Popham Beach State Park around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The beach was then closed for all water activity.

The beach reopened at 9 a.m. Monday.

Last Wednesday, the same beach was closed due to a shark sighting. It reopened the following morning.

Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in nearby Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used to make swimmers more aware of sharks.

At Popham Beach, a recent grant funded severe bleeding kits for people to use during emergencies.

Officials are reminding people not to swim near seals or groups of fish and stay in a group if you can when you’re in the water.