Yarmouth’s fire chief is raising the alarm over a lack of volunteer firefighters.

The Yarmouth Fire Department at one point had 75 volunteers. It is now down to just 20.

Yarmouth Fire Chief Michael Robitaille said the shortage started over the last decade, but it’s getting more and more critical.

He said there have been more calls within the past month that other towns need to help with due to the shortage.

People aren’t volunteering like they used to, according to Robitaille. He thinks that’s partially due to people wanting to enjoy their summer after the pandemic ruined the last two.

He said the volunteer shortage is exceptionally dangerous with the heat coming on Thursday.