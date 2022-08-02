A New York man has died at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren.

Christopher Wilson, 49, of Troy, New York, died about 3:25 p.m. Monday, according to Anna Black, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections. It was the day before his 50th birthday.

The Maine attorney general’s office and medical examiner’s office have been notified of his death, as is standard procedure.

On July 24, 2017, Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated drug trafficking. He was eligible for release as Dec. 4, 2024, according to the Department of Corrections.