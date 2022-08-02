A Long A Township man is missing.

Bret Libby, 26, was last seen walking into the woods off Jo Mary Road about 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Libby, who had been in crisis for about two days, was reportedly not wearing clothes at the time he disappeared.

Moss described Libby as a white man, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing 172 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts can call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207-945-4636 or call 911.

Moss advised that anyone not approach Libby if they see him.

Long A Township is southwest of Millinocket in Penobscot County.