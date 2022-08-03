A custom-made smoker worth approximately $12,000 that went missing from a Bangor business earlier this summer has been located.

The smoker, which belongs to Scotch Bonnet Food Truck owner Bethany Gregory, was reported missing in July. It was reportedly found in the Brownville woods on Tuesday, WABI News reported.

The man who spotted it posted it on Facebook, noting that it looked too nice for it to be hauled out to the woods like many other discarded items often are. The post was widely shared and people were quickly able to identify that it belonged to Gregory.

An investigation into how the smoker disappeared has been opened, but no suspects have been identified, WABI reported.