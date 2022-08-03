Two people were arrested after approximately $200,000 worth of allegedly stolen property was recovered from a Belfast home on Monday.

Anthony Knight, 56, and Robert Larrabee, 44, both of Belfast, were arrested and accused of Class C charges of theft by unauthorized taking on Tuesday following a monthslong investigation into a string of burglaries throughout Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, according to the Ellsworth Police Department.

A search warrant executed at a Patterson Hill Road residence on Monday turned up approximately $200,000 in stolen property, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a motor vehicle. When police returned on Tuesday to execute a second warrant connected to additional stolen items, Knight and Larrabee were arrested.

Police also recovered approximately 62 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, various unspecified amounts of prescription drugs and approximately $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds from the Belfast residence, officials said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, items recovered from the Belfast residence have been linked to at least 15 active burglary investigations: Two burglary investigations opened by the Ellsworth Police Department; seven investigations opened by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office; four investigations by the Maine State Police; one investigation by the Belfast Police Department; one investigation by the Searsport Police Department and one investigation opened by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.

Both Knight and Larrabee were booked into Hancock County Jail and were released on bail.

An investigation into the items recovered from the Belfast residence is ongoing, and further charges are expected, officials said.