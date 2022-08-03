One man was taken via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland after his truck burst into flames following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue Chevrolet Silverado after the crash on Biscay Road, according to Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Benner was treated at the scene and then transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta by Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service. He was then taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Benner was driving his truck north on Biscay Road when it came over an incline and veered off the road, striking a large tree and bursting into flames shortly after 7 p.m., Kane said. The crash is currently under investigation.

This article appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.