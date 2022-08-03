A woman and her toddler are seriously injured after she collided head-on with a dump truck on Route 113 in Standish Wednesday evening.

Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish was driving a 2004 Volvo when she crossed the centerline into the path of an Earthworks tri-axle dump truck— which was fully loaded with dirt — driven by Erik Betters, 55, of Standish, officials said.

Betters was unable to avoid the collision and struck McVety’s car head-on.

McVety suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries and was taken to the same hospital by Standish EMS, police said.

Betters was not injured.

Both adults were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash while the child was properly fastened in a child safety set. Neither speed nor alcohol is suspected in the crash, police said.