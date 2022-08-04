A man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night has been identified.

Eric Drown, 44, of Belgrade was traveling on China Road at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday before veering off the road, striking a utility pole and rolling over.

Drown died in the crash, while a 13-year-old passenger was unharmed in the crash, WABI News reported.

A dog that was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash is still missing from the crash site.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

