Another bird that isn’t native to Maine is apparently making the rounds along the coast.

A tufted puffin was reportedly seen in June and July in Washington County, and then again on Seal Island National Wildlife Refuge about 21 miles off the coast of Rockland, according to the National Resources Council of Maine.

These birds are typically found in northern California, Alaska, Russia and Japan. They have distinctive crests, or tufts, over their eyes, unlike Atlantic puffins.

Another bird found in Russia and Japan, the Steller’s sea eagle, made the midcoast its home during the winter.

