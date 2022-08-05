Cyclists will be setting off from the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday morning as part of the Gran Fondo Hincapie Series, a cycling event with routes through Penobscot and Hancock counties.

The ride, with three different routes of 80, 52 and 15 miles, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. All routes will leave the Bangor Waterfront and cross the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge into Brewer. Then riders will turn onto South Main Street and continue on South Main Street towards Orrington and Bucksport.

Organizers do not anticipate any major impact to traffic, although motorists should expect to see a lot of cyclists on the roads Saturday, according to a release about the event. Motorists should also expect detours and delays in the Chamberlain Bridge area throughout the day.

Following the ride is the Hincapie Family Fun Fest at the Bangor Waterfront. There are similar events being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and Greenville, South Carolina.

More information and maps of Bangor event’s routes from Bangor can be found on the Gran Fondo Hincapie Series website.