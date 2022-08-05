The Baileyville Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning and found a dead man inside.

The man is believed to be Craig Thompson, 67, who lived alone at the 24 Summit St. residence, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The fire department responded to the Baileyville house at around 12:12 a.m. and was assisted by the Calais, Alexander, Princeton, Charlotte and Saint Stephen, New Brunswick fire departments.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire, but no foul play is suspected. The body is being transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta to confirm the identity and cause of death, according to Moss.