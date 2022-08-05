A brand new bike-sharing program is coming to Portland in the next few weeks.

The city has partnered with Tandem Mobility to provide 50 bike rentals to the community on Aug. 15, with the intention of providing at least 150 traditional bikes and 50 electric-assist bikes across the city, according to city spokesperson Jessica Grondin.

The bikes will be available to rent from more than 40 parking hubs located across the city. It will cost $1 to unlock a geared bike from its parking hub, and will cost 15 cents per minute of use. Electric bikes will cost $2 to unlock, with a 30-cent-per-minute charge.

People who plan to use the bikes often can enroll in a monthly membership, which will cost $14.99, and will waive the fee to unlock the bikes, as well as providing a 50 percent discount on minute rates.

Bikes must be picked up and returned to the parking hubs across the city, but can be temporarily locked when not in use. Bike users will continue to be charged until the bicycle is returned to an authorized parking hub.

Bikes rentals, parking hub locations and instructions will all be accessible through the Movatic app, which users will need to download to their devices.