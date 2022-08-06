The Beach to Beacon 10K returned for its first in-person event since 2019, with more than 6,000 racers taking part in the challenge that stretches from Cape Elizabeth to the Portland Head Light.

Mathew Kimeli of Kenya won this year’s race, with an unofficial finishing time of 28 minutes, 39 seconds, the Portland Press Herald reported. The first female finisher across the line was Fentaye Belayneh, who finished with an unofficial time of 32 minutes and eight seconds.

The first man from Maine across the line was Sam Mills of Biddeford, who finished with an unofficial time of 31 minutes, 10 seconds, the Press Herald reported. The first Maine woman across the line was Aly Ursiny of Yarmouth, who finished with an unofficial time of 36 minutes and 20 seconds.

The top men’s wheelchair finisher was Hermin Garic, with an unofficial finishing time of 21 minutes and 58 seconds. Yen Hoang was the top women’s wheelchair finisher, with an unofficial time of 26 minutes and 51 seconds, according to the Portland newspaper.

Check back later for a full list of official results.