A Mexico man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot his stepson to death.

Thomas Tellier, 52, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor of Mexico, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Trynor was found dead about 1 p.m. Saturday in his family’s Intervale Avenue home in Mexico, Moss said late Sunday night.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, Thomas Tellier was arrested Sunday and taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris.

Tellier is expected to be arraigned in Oxford County Superior Court later this week.