A Mexico man was arrested and charged with killing his his stepson on Saturday.

On Sunday, Maine State Police detectives arrested 52-year-old Thomas Tellier and charged him with murder in the shooting death of his stepson, 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor. CBS 13 was on the scene at 32 Intervale Ave. in Mexico as police took Tellier into custody.

Mexico police went to the home at 1 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report that there had been a shooting at the home. Officers found Trynor dead at the scene.

Tellier was arrested in Mexico and was transported to the Oxford County Jail. He will be arraigned later this week. State police said there is “no danger to the public” at this time.