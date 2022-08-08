Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks.

People are complaining about litter and poop in around Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents.

“Oh, it’s beautiful,” said Lorraine Woodard, who has lived near Brettuns Pond since 1964. “You can see all the way up the lake.”

Woodard said she used to love walking on the beach when she was younger but wouldn’t dare to now, after seeing people dump trash in the water and hearing about needles in the sand.

“I don’t think our people would do it,” Woodard said. “The people that live around here. I think it’s all people coming in from other places, and it’s not right, but there’s got to be a way.”

Administrative assistant Aaron Miller said the town has received complaints about trash and poop at the beach for the past four years, including a report of a dead cat in 2018.

So far this year, the town has received three complaints, one from Nickerson’s Septic, who claimed something thrown into a portable toilet clogged up suction on the septic truck, he said.

“The board is currently weighing options, including fencing off the area, installing gates and hiring an attendant,” Miller said.

The Brettuns Pond Association said it has yet to be contacted this year about trash and poop complaints.

The president of the association, Churchill Barton, said the association participates in a “volunteer lake monitoring program,” where members check water clarity throughout the open water season.

“The BPA plans to discuss this matter at their annual meeting later this month,” Barton said.

The next Select Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16.